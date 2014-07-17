LONDON, July 17 Kurdistan-focused oil company
Gulf Keystone said John Gerstenlauer would be its new
chief executive, promoting him from the chief operating officer
role he has held since 2008.
The company, facing a difficult time due to escalating
violence in Iraq, also said on Thursday that retiring chief
executive Todd Kozel would no longer be taking up the role of
executive director and would stand down from the board.
In May, Gulf Keystone said Kozel, whose pay and corporate
governance approach had been viewed as controversial by some
shareholders, would stay on at the company as executive director
conditional on his re-election to the board.
