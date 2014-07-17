LONDON, July 17 Kurdistan-focused oil company Gulf Keystone said John Gerstenlauer would be its new chief executive, promoting him from the chief operating officer role he has held since 2008.

The company, facing a difficult time due to escalating violence in Iraq, also said on Thursday that retiring chief executive Todd Kozel would no longer be taking up the role of executive director and would stand down from the board.

In May, Gulf Keystone said Kozel, whose pay and corporate governance approach had been viewed as controversial by some shareholders, would stay on at the company as executive director conditional on his re-election to the board.

