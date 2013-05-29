UPDATE 2-Shell sells Canadian oil sands, ties bonuses to emissions cuts
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
LONDON May 29 Gulf Keystone Petroleum, the Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil explorer, said on Wednesday it would split its chief executive and chairman roles as the company attempts to move from AIM to London's premium listing.
The divided roles will be more compatible with the corporate governance of the Official List, the company said in a statement, adding that the search for an independent non-executive chairman would begin immediately.
The company said it intends to apply for a premium segment listing when it meets all necessary regulatory requirements. A premium listing requires a company to meet the highest standards of regulation and corporate governance.
The explorer has been embroiled in a lawsuit over its ownership of giant oil fields in Kurdistan after its former partner Excalibur claimed it was legally entitled to a stake of the assets.
"AIM has served Gulf Keystone well, however, for some time we have been of a size where we would be better suited to the Main Market," Todd Kozel, executive chairman and CEO, said in a statement.
Shares in the group have lost 68 percent of their value since February 2012.
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
NEW YORK, March 9 Crude oil extended a slump amid record U.S. stockpiles on Thursday, helping push down equity markets as energy stocks slid, while bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week weighed on gold and industrial metals.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said on Thursday the Canadian government remains positive about the future of oil sands after Royal Dutch Shell sold its oil sands assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.