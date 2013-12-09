LONDON Dec 9 Oil explorer Gulf Keystone said Excalibur Ventures, a company against which it won a legal battle in September, has confirmed it does not plan to launch an appeal against the court judgment.

Gulf Keystone also said on Monday that Excalibur had agreed to an interim payment of 17.5 million pounds in respect of its legal costs. That sum had already been paid into the court as security.

The company, which has oil fields in the Kurdistan area of Iraq, said it would on Friday apply to the court to retrieve the full costs of the litigation.