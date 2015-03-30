LONDON, March 30 A group of investors led by
former Tullow Oil chairman Patrick Plunkett said on Monday it
had offered to help Gulf Keystone solve its funding
problems but the firm had so far declined to engage in
discussions.
Gulf Keystone has said it was in talks with a number of
parties about a possible sale of the company or some assets to
help it solve short-term liquidity issues, caused by low oil
prices and non-payments.
On Monday, Gulf Keystone said it would place up to 85.9
million shares to raise a maximum of 30 million pounds ($44.4
million) to strengthen its balance sheet as it struggles with
irregular payments for its oil from Kurdistan.
Plunkett, who is chairman of independent oil firm T5, said
he had informed Gulf Keystone about an alternative plan he had
in mind, but discussions "never got the momentum".
"We are confused. We believe our approach is demonstratively
a far better proposition than a stop-gap placing. We were
expecting to get some interaction with the company but it didn't
happen," he told Reuters.
Gulf Keystone declined to comment. The firm has previously
said it would select what it views as the best course of action
to see it through its short-term liquidity issues and ensure the
greatest value for all stakeholders.
Plunkett said he had put together a pool of investors and
proposed a three-part solution. The first step was a $130
million recapitalisation including an immediate $50 million
equity funding.
The solution also included a proposal to transform the board
and management in combination with the T5's team, and a possible
debt for equity conversion.
"We really hope we can still engage in discussions," he
said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by David Clarke)