LONDON, March 30 Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil
producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum plans to raise new
funds via a placing of up to 85.9 million new shares to
strengthen its balance sheet at a time of irregular payments for
its crude oil.
Gulf Keystone could raise about 30 million pounds ($44.42
million), assuming the placing is carried out at a slight
discount to Monday's closing share price of 40.5 pence.
Like other oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, Gulf Keystone
is owed money by the Kurdistan Regional Government for oil
exports produced from its giant Shaikan field.
"Whilst we continue to work closely with the Kurdistan
Regional Government, our host and partner, on establishing a
stable payment cycle for Shaikan production, we need to maintain
and enhance our liquidity in the near term," Chief Financial
Officer Sami Zouari said in a statement.
($1 = 0.6754 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by David Goodman)