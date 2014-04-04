BRIEF-Eni drills dry well in Barents Sea
* Norway Petroleum Directorate: dry well about 80 kilometres northwest of the Johan Castberg discovery in the Barents Sea – 7318/12-2
April 4 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd
* Gulf keystone has now completed a series of fixed income investor meetings in us, europe and asia.
* A privately placed debt offering to institutional investors of up to us$250 million in accordance with reg s/144a is expected to follow for next week's business
* Expected debt offering will include issuance of warrants relating to up to 40 million common shares in company Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 16 Britain's Sainsbury's on Thursday reported a slight fall in underlying quarterly sales in its core supermarkets business and cautioned over uncertainty regarding cost pressures.
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7