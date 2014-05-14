LONDON May 14 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd
* Company expects to achieve an increase of production from
Shaikan pf-1 and pf-2 to 40,000 gross barrels of oil per day
* Average Shaikan production for year to December 2014 is
expected to be equivalent to approximately 20,000-25,000 gross
bopd
* Gulf Keystone received a $6.46 million gross payment for
first Shaikan crude oil export sales
* Time lag can be significant
* Revenue guidance for 2014 is in range of $150 million to
$180 million
* Therefore gives rise to uncertainty in timing of revenue
recognition and guidance for 2014
