LONDON May 14 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd

* Company expects to achieve an increase of production from Shaikan pf-1 and pf-2 to 40,000 gross barrels of oil per day

* Average Shaikan production for year to December 2014 is expected to be equivalent to approximately 20,000-25,000 gross bopd

* Gulf Keystone received a $6.46 million gross payment for first Shaikan crude oil export sales

* Time lag can be significant

* Revenue guidance for 2014 is in range of $150 million to $180 million

* Therefore gives rise to uncertainty in timing of revenue recognition and guidance for 2014