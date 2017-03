LONDON, June 13 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd

* Development plans to increase shaikan production capacity to 40,000 gross barrels of oil per day by year-end 2014 are on track

* Shaikan pf-1 production continues at stable rates of 16,000 gross bopd from three wells

* Revenues are expected to increase significantly in second half of 2014