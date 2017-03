July 17 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd

* Todd Kozel has decided to stand down from board of directors of company

* Kozel has decided not to accept previously announced role of executive director upon retiring as chief executive officer

* Kozel will stay on as an officer of group

* John Gerstenlauer, who served as Gulf Keystone's chief operating officer since 2008, assumes role of chief executive officer