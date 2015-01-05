Jan 5 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd

* Existing shaikan production facilities ("pf-1" and "pf-2") are now producing from seven wells with shaikan-8 expected to come online in january 2015.

* Our immediate focus is to ensure a stable daily production rate of 40,000 gross barrels of oil per day,

* On 29 december, a record number of 354 trucks were loaded at pf-1 and pf-2 with nearly 58,000 gross barrels of shaikan crude

* Total daily production has been gradually increasing since early december 2014, reaching company's 40,000 gross barrels of oil per day target on 27 december.

* On 29 december, a record number of 354 trucks were loaded at pf-1 and pf-2 with nearly 58,000 gross barrels of shaikan crude