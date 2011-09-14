* To sell its 20 pct stake in Akri-Bijeel block

* Eyes move to London's main list from AIM (Adds detail)

LONDON, Sept 14 Kurdistan-focused explorer Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd said it plans to sell a stake in one of its oil blocks in the semi-autonomous region of Iraq.

The company, which has made huge oil discoveries in Kurdistan, said it would seek a buyer for its 20 percent interest in the Akri-Bijeel block which is estimated to hold around 2.4 billion barrels of oil and which is operated by Hungary's MOL .

Gulf Keystone, reporting a loss after tax of $10.3 million for the six months to June 30, also said on Tuesday that it would seek to move to the main list of the London Stock Exchange from the junior market.

Kurdistan has enjoyed a surge of investment in the past year as relations between its regional government and Iraq's national government in Baghdad improved.

BP's former boss Tony Hayward staged a reverse takeover of Turkish explorer Genel Energy earlier this month to create a Kurdistan-focused group worth $4 billion.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Matt Scuffham)