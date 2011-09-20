* Issues 91 mln new shares at a placing price of 140 pence per share

* Says proceeds to fund pipeline, aggressive exploration in Kurdistan (Adds detail)

LONDON, Sept 20 Kurdistan-focused explorer Gulf Keystone said it raised $200 million in a placing to help accelerate the development of the massive oil discoveries it has made in the semi-autonomous region of Iraq.

The company said on Tuesday it issued 91 million new shares in an oversubscribed placing at a price of 140 pence, representing a 14 percent discount to Monday's closing price.

Gulf Keystone, which confirmed on Monday that it was considering its options with regards to a fundraising, said the proceeds would be used to fund an aggressive exploration and appraisal programme in Kurdistan where it has found at least 12 billion barrels of oil so far.

The company is planning to build a pipeline from its Shaikan oil field to the vital Kirkuk-Ceyhan export pipeline, which transports some 500,000 barrels per day of crude from northern Iraq to Turkey.

Analysts estimate the cost of building the pipeline at between $100 million to $150 million.

Cash will also be spent on a development plan for the field, upgrading production facilities at Shaikan and drilling another well on its Sheikh Adi oil field.

The company, which is seeking a move to London's main market from its junior AIM market, also plans to raise additional funds from selling a minority interest in one of its Kurdistan blocks.

Kurdistan has enjoyed a surge of investment in the past year as relations between its regional government and Iraq's national government in Baghdad improved.

BP's former boss Tony Hayward staged a reverse takeover of Turkish explorer Genel Energy earlier this month to create a Kurdistan-focused group worth $4 billion.

Shares in Gulf Keystone, which have gained 26 percent in the last month, closed at 162.5 pence on Monday valuing the company at 1.2 billion pounds ($1.9 billion). ($1 = 0.639 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Lorraine Turner)