LONDON Aug 30 Kurdistan-focused explorer Gulf Keystone Petroleum said it was not in talks to sell the company after UK press reports said its Chief Executive was mulling a possible sale.

Britain's Sunday Times newspaper reported that Gulf Keystone was looking to sell itself in a deal that could value it at up to 1.4 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) and that CEO Todd Kozel had told banks he would launch a "beauty parade" for advisers next month to help assess the company's strategic options.

"Whilst there is clearly increasing interest in the region in which Gulf Keystone operates, the board is not in discussions with regard to a sale of the company," Kozel said in a statement on Tuesday. "We consider the true value of the company to be significantly above any figures quoted in recent press articles."

He added that the company had built an enviable asset base in Kurdistan, with significant further upside potential and that it was committed to proving the potential of its oilfields in Kurdistan.

The company said in May it was preparing to export oil from Kurdistan after a long argument over payments between the semi-autonomous region of Iraq and Baghdad looked to be easing, after it more than doubled oil estimates for its key exploration block in Kurdistan in April.

Shares in Gulf Keystone were 3.3 percent up at 134.1 pence by 0735 GMT, valuing the business at around 1 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by Matt Scuffham)