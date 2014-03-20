(Adds comment, details)

LONDON, March 20 Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil firm Gulf Keystone Petroleum could hit a cash shortfall of $20 million by the end of May if it fails to raise additional funds to finance its operations, the company said as part a London Stock Exchange filing on Thursday.

Shares in the company were trading 6.6 percent lower at 103 pence following the announcement.

"The company is of the opinion that the Group does not have sufficient working capital for its present requirements," the company said in a prospectus confirming its intention to move its listing from the junior Alternative Investment Market to the main market next Tuesday.

The company is in the process of raising up to $250 million in a bond offering.

It also said that revenue from oil production at its Kurdistan Shaikan field, a potential sale of interests in other assets and reimbursements of $5.6 million from a legal dispute could help it bridge its funding gap.

The company also said in the same filing that its deputy chairman Lord Guthrie was stepping down with immediate effect, without providing further details. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Greg Mahlich)