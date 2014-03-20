UPDATE 2-Indian billionaire targets Anglo in early sign of mining M&A revival
* Vedanta seen too small to take over Anglo in near term (Adds detail of previous interest in Anglo, share price, comment)
(Adds comment, details)
LONDON, March 20 Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil firm Gulf Keystone Petroleum could hit a cash shortfall of $20 million by the end of May if it fails to raise additional funds to finance its operations, the company said as part a London Stock Exchange filing on Thursday.
Shares in the company were trading 6.6 percent lower at 103 pence following the announcement.
"The company is of the opinion that the Group does not have sufficient working capital for its present requirements," the company said in a prospectus confirming its intention to move its listing from the junior Alternative Investment Market to the main market next Tuesday.
The company is in the process of raising up to $250 million in a bond offering.
It also said that revenue from oil production at its Kurdistan Shaikan field, a potential sale of interests in other assets and reimbursements of $5.6 million from a legal dispute could help it bridge its funding gap.
The company also said in the same filing that its deputy chairman Lord Guthrie was stepping down with immediate effect, without providing further details. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Vedanta seen too small to take over Anglo in near term (Adds detail of previous interest in Anglo, share price, comment)
LONDON, March 16 BP has reshuffled its exploration and production division as the oil company readies for the biggest jump in output in its history.
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)