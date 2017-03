(Repeats to additional codes)

Dec 16 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd

* Completion of installation of flowlines to connect shaikan-7, -8, and -10 wells to existing production facilities

* Shaikan-7 and -8 wells are now tied to pf-1 and shaikan-10 to pf-2

* Current total production levels of between 23,000 and 25,000 gross bopd will increase to 40,000 gross bopd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: