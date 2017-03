Jan 9 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd : * Pleased to announce the commencement of crude oil exports from the shaikan

field. * Tendered cargo of between 30,000 tonnes and 33,000 tonnes of crude was

trucked to Turkey in December * Current average oil sales from pf-1 stand at between 9,000 and 10,000 barrels

per day * In discussions with a major international bank to assist with evaluation of

near term debt financing options *