March 19 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd : * A debt offering of up to US$250 million in accordance with REG S/144A is expected to follow, subject to market conditions * Mandated Deutsche Bank, pareto securities to arrange series of fixed income investor meetings in US, Europe, Asia from 20 March * Immediate focus remains on achieving target of 40,000 bopd of production capacity from PF-1 and PF-2 in 2014 * Estimates will require capital expenditure of approximately US$210 million in 2014 * Expects to seek additional funding via a debt offering of up to US$250 million * Anticipated to require further capital expenditure of approximately US$340 million through 2014 to the end of 2015 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here