(Adds detail, background)

LONDON Feb 20 Kurdistan-focused oil firm Gulf Keystone Petroleum confirmed that it was working on a transfer from London's junior AIM index to the main market in 2012, a move that could potentially catapult the explorer straight into the FTSE 100.

"Further to recent press comment, the company is pleased to confirm that Gulf Keystone is continuing to work with its advisors to undertake a move from AIM to a Premium Listing on the Official List of the London Stock Exchange," the company said on Monday.

The statement followed a story in the Independent on Sunday, in which the company's executive chairman said that he would like the full listing done in April or May.

The company first flagged its intention to move in September.

Gulf Keystone's heavily traded shares have shot up in value from 180 pence at the start of the year to trade at 428 pence on Monday, valuing the firm at around 3.7 billion pounds ($5.9 billion).

The company, which has found billions of barrels of oil at its Shaikan discovery in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq, has seen its share price buffeted by frequent takeover rumours. ($1 = 0.6323 British pounds) (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Sarah Young)