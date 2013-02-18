LONDON Feb 18 Oil explorer Gulf Keystone
, defending its ownership of a huge oil field in Iraqi
Kurdistan after it was sued, said the outcome of the court
battle may not be known until at least June.
The English Commercial Court said a judgement may take more
than three months from the conclusion of the trial, expected at
the end of this month or in early March, the company said in a
statement on Monday.
Gulf Keystone has long been touted as a potential takeover
target for an oil major looking for a foothold in Kurdistan, but
the court case has been cited as a potential obstacle to any
deal.
The company has been contesting claims made by Excalibur
Ventures at the English Commercial Court in a trial which
started in October.
The claimant, which commenced legal action in 2010, asserts
it is entitled to an interest of up to 30 percent in all of Gulf
Keystone's blocks in Kurdistan.
Gulf Keystone said on Monday that it continues to vigorously
dispute the allegations and claims made by Excalibur.
Excalibur was ordered by the court to pay 4.7 million pounds
as security for Gulf Keystone's costs on Feb. 15, said Gulf
Keystone, on top of the 6 million pounds it paid for the same
purpose last year.
Shares in Gulf Keystone, which have fallen 7 percent in the
last month, closed at 200 pence on Friday, valuing the firm at
1.75 billion pounds ($2.7 billion).