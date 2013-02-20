LONDON Feb 20 Oil explorer Gulf Keystone
said it found more oil in Kurdistan and initial
production facilities for its huge Shaikan field would be up and
running by March.
In recent months, investor focus has not been on Gulf
Keystone's activities in Kurdistan, but rather its ownership of
some of those assets, which the company is currently defending
in a London court battle after it was sued.
The company said on Wednesday that Hungarian oil firm MOL
, its partner in the Akri-Bijeel block in the
autonomous region of Iraq, struck oil with its Bakrman-1
exploration well, the second discovery in that licensing area.
Production from the Shaikan field, Gulf Keystone's key oil
field in Kurdistan which was discovered in 2009, will start in
March, the company said, as its first facility nears completion.
Another facility will be completed by the middle of the
year, bringing the company's production capability to 40,000
barrels of oil per day when both facilities are up and running.
The production facilities are behind a schedule given by
Gulf Keystone in May last year when it said it was targeting
40,000 barrels of oil per day by the end of 2012.
Gulf Keystone, which owns a 20 percent stake in the
Akri-Bijeel block, said last year it was trying to sell its
interest and believed the sale could fetch up to $500 million.
The company said on Monday it did not expect to the court
ruling to come until June.