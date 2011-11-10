* French to spend $10 million on regional security operation
* Benin, Togo and Ghana to benefit from training, planes
COTONOU Nov 10 France has launched a
three-year plan to train local forces and provide surveillance
for anti-piracy operations in Benin, Togo and Ghana as part of
international efforts to curb insecurity from spreading in the
oil-producing Gulf of Guinea.
French aid comes after the United Nations Security Council
last month pledged to look at ways of tackling the problem,
which has long affected Nigeria's Niger Delta region but has
spread, hurting Benin's shipping industry in particular. here
"The increased number of kidnappings and the escalating
costs for commercial shipping and extraction of resources are
clearly a threat to the growth, development and therefore the
stability of countries in the Gulf of Guinea," Jean-Paul
Monchau, France's ambassador to Benin, said on Thursday.
France has pledged to spend 5.2 billion CFA francs ($10.8
million) on training local forces and buying two surveillance
aircraft from French firm LH Aviation, the ambassador said.
The Gulf of Guinea, a stretch of West Africa's coast
spanning more than a dozen countries, is a growing source of
oil, cocoa and metals to world markets.
While piracy has not touched the scale of the attacks off
Somalia, it is on the increase and navies in the region lack the
means to counter it.
London's marine insurance market has added Benin to a list
of areas deemed high risk due to an escalation of pirate
attacks, driving up shipping costs and dissuading firms from
stopping at the country's ports.
Analysts say the spike in piracy is partly due to Nigerian
gangs moving into neighbouring countries due to pressure at
home.
Nigeria, Spain and the United States are also involved in
helping Benin try and control the sea gangs.
($1 = 482.836 CFA Francs)
