BHUBANESHWAR Feb 23 Two people died and at least 13 were injured after an explosion at a factory belonging to Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, police said on Monday.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. Officials at the company could not immediately be reached.

Indian society is sensitive over industrial accidents after the 1984 Bhopal disaster that claimed thousands of lives. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel/Hugh Lawson)