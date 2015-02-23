HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 23 at 5:00 P.M. EDT/2100 GMT
March 23 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
BHUBANESHWAR Feb 23 Two people died and at least 13 were injured after an explosion at a factory belonging to Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, police said on Monday.
The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear. Officials at the company could not immediately be reached.
Indian society is sensitive over industrial accidents after the 1984 Bhopal disaster that claimed thousands of lives. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel/Hugh Lawson)
March 23 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
* U.S. inventories rise faster than expected to record level (Updates with settlement price)