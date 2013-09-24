Sept 24 Gulfport Energy Corp, a
publicly traded oil and gas company based in Oklahoma City,
allowed its former chairman to receive millions of dollars in
equity interests at no cost in more than a dozen companies that
have done business with Gulfport.
The equity stakes awarded to Mike Liddell, who stepped down
as Gulfport chairman in June, were granted by Wexford Capital LP
as part of an uncommon arrangement. While working for Gulfport,
Liddell also served as an adviser for energy investments by
Wexford, a $4.3 billion Connecticut investment firm.
In response to questions from Reuters about Liddell's dual
roles, Gulfport said all "material terms" of Liddell's equity
stakes had been disclosed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
Gulfport appears to be in compliance with SEC disclosure
requirements, said three corporate-governance specialists who
reviewed Gulfport's SEC filings and its responses to Reuters.
The stakes awarded to Liddell in companies that do business
with Gulfport could nonetheless create the risk of a conflict of
interest, the governance specialists said, because the deals
could benefit Liddell at the expense of Gulfport
shareholders. They said the company could have provided a fuller
understanding of the relationship between Liddell and the
Connecticut investment firm.
Gulfport said it "regularly solicits bids" from independent
providers of oil-field services and other vendors, in addition
to bids from companies in which Liddell owns a stake. "Because
of the competitive bidding process and the oversight of our
audit committee, Gulfport believes its decisions are always in
the best interest of its stockholders," the company said in a
statement.
In written responses, Charles Davidson, Wexford's co-founder
and chief investment officer, said Liddell's equity interests
were "compensation for services rendered." Gulfport's business
deals with Wexford companies in which Liddell owns an interest
are "normal arms-length transactions," he said.
The SEC's rules on so-called related-party transactions
address only deals between officers, directors and the company
that employs them. The regulations do not compel disclosure of
transactions with outside entities. They do require companies to
provide "other information" that is "material to investors."
Companies have discretion to determine what is considered
material.
An SEC spokesperson declined to comment.
Gulfport first disclosed in a 2012 proxy filing that Liddell
held a 10 percent equity interest in an unspecified number of
companies in which Wexford is the controlling or a principal
shareholder. But Gulfport has not told investors Liddell
received the stakes at no cost, according to a review of
Gulfport filings with the SEC. In its 2013 proxy, Gulfport
identified 13 companies with which it has done business and in
which Liddell has a stake.
The company said SEC rules only require disclosure of
compensation earned by Liddell for work on behalf of Gulfport.
The amounts and estimated value of the equity interests awarded
to him by Wexford, it said, "were not and will not be for
services rendered by Mr. Liddell to Gulfport" and therefore are
not covered by SEC rules.
The corporate governance experts who reviewed Gulfport's SEC
filings agreed with that view. But they said Gulfport may have
left out information important to shareholders, such as why
Liddell was awarded the equity interest by Wexford.
"This creates a huge question about whose interests the
(former) chairman is serving. And that is why the withheld
information is important to investors and likely rises to the
level of a material omission on the part of Gulfport," said
James Cox, a law professor at Duke University who specializes in
securities law.
Gulfport disputed Cox's assessment. "The Company strongly
believes it has complied with its disclosure obligations under
the securities laws," Gulfport said in a statement. "Despite Mr.
Cox's generalized assertion, the Company has not 'withheld'
information about these transactions from investors and there is
certainly nothing that rises to the level of a material
omission."
The company said its board was informed of Liddell's equity
interests "prior to the time Gulfport engaged in transactions
with or invested in the (Wexford) entities."
Gulfport has won praise from Wall Street analysts and
investors. The company is seen as having acquired lucrative oil
holdings in Ohio's Utica shale formation, one of the hottest
U.S. drilling zones. On Sept. 23, Gulfport stock closed
at $61.52. That was near an all-time high of $64.73 per share,
putting Gulfport's market capitalization at $4.8 billion.
Liddell continues to work for Gulfport as a consultant
earning $65,000 per month. He owns about 1 percent of Gulfport's
stock, filings show. Gulfport declined to make Liddell available
for an interview.
LARGE INVESTMENTS
Gulfport and Wexford have had close ties since 1997. That
year, Wexford brought the predecessor company of Gulfport, WRT
Energy Corp, out of bankruptcy. In March 2012, Davidson and
Wexford entities controlled by him owned nearly 12 percent of
Gulfport's shares. By the end of last year, Davidson had sold
down his stake; it is now less than 1 percent, according to SEC
filings.
"Because of his knowledge and expertise, Wexford
occasionally requests that Mr. Liddell advise on or provide
strategic oversight of certain investments," Gulfport said in a
statement.
Gulfport's SEC filings show that Liddell received interests
in, or served as an officer or operating member in, at least 19
different companies in which Wexford is the controlling
shareholder or a principal one. Over the past seven years,
Gulfport has invested about $439 million alongside Wexford in 13
of those firms, according to Gulfport's latest quarterly SEC
filing.
One example: Since 2006, Gulfport has invested $176 million
in a Wexford oil-sands project under construction in Alberta,
Canada. Gulfport owns 25 percent of the project, called Grizzly
Oil Sands. Investment funds owned by Wexford hold the remainder.
Liddell has an interest in the project entitling him to a 10
percent share of any future profits, according to regulatory
filings.
Some of the equity stakes awarded to Liddell in
Wexford-controlled entities have paid off handsomely.
In December 2012 and February 2013, Gulfport paid $590.4
million to purchase about 59,000 acres in Ohio's Utica shale
formation from a Wexford-controlled firm called Windsor Ohio
LLC. Gulfport issued about 11 million new shares to help pay for
the transaction, according to SEC filings.
Liddell, still chairman of Gulfport at the time of the sale,
owned a 10 percent stake in Windsor Ohio. According to SEC
filings, he will earn as much as $31 million from the deal.
Gulfport said it bought the acreage from Windsor Ohio, its
joint-venture partner, "in a fully negotiated transaction."
Liddell "recused himself from participation" in arranging the
deals, which were managed by a special committee of directors,
Gulfport said.
Investors and analysts have applauded the Utica deal for
adding valuable acreage to the company's top energy prospect.
The transaction helped drive Gulfport's stock price up 64
percent this year.
Of the 21 investment analysts who follow Gulfport, 10 rate
the stock a "strong buy," while 11 rate the stock a "buy,"
according to data from Thomson One Analytics.
Gulfport shareholders are not hurt by the fact that Liddell
took stakes in companies such as Windsor Ohio, the company said.
"If a contingent equity interest is offered (to Liddell) that
contingent interest comes solely from Wexford's portion" of an
entity, Gulfport said in a written statement.
In such arrangements, Liddell typically got a 10 percent
interest in the entity and Wexford investors received the other
90 percent, which is only paid out once Wexford recouped its
initial investment, the company said. Liddell has no say over
when these entities are sold or traded, Gulfport said.
On Sept. 10, Gulfport warned investors its acreage in the
Utica would produce less than expected in the third quarter. The
news sent the stock down as much as 5 percent before it
recovered to end slightly lower.
(Reporting by Brian Grow in Atlanta and Anna Driver in Houston.
Edited by Michael Williams)