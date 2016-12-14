Dec 14 Gulfport Energy Corp said it would buy acreage in Oklahoma's SCOOP region from a privately held company for $1.85 billion.

Gulfport Energy said it would buy 46,400 acres from Vitruvian II Woodford LLC, a portfolio company of Quantum Energy Partners, a Texas-based private equity and venture capital firm.

The assets being acquired had net production of 183 million cubic feet equivalent per day in October, Gulfport Energy said. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)