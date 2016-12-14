BRIEF-Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
Dec 14 Gulfport Energy Corp said it would buy acreage in Oklahoma's SCOOP region from a privately held company for $1.85 billion.
Gulfport Energy said it would buy 46,400 acres from Vitruvian II Woodford LLC, a portfolio company of Quantum Energy Partners, a Texas-based private equity and venture capital firm.
The assets being acquired had net production of 183 million cubic feet equivalent per day in October, Gulfport Energy said. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Petrobras announces early tender results and early settlement for cash tender offers
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.