* Sees FY net income $16.8 mln-$30.5 mln
* Sees FY rev $114.7 mln-$147.3 mln
March 20 Chinese specialty chemicals maker Gulf
Resources Inc expects to post weak 2012 results, hurt
by lower selling prices for bromine due to weak demand.
The Shandong, China-based company now expects full-year
profit between $16.8 million and $30.5 million on revenue
between $114.7 million and $147.3 million.
Bromine prices are expected to be relatively stable in 2012
due to a continued economic slowdown in China, the company said
in a statement.
The company's bromine and crude salt segment - which makes
chemicals used in medicines, water purification and
disinfectants - made up 72.1 percent of its fourth-quarter
sales.
Gulf Resources' shares, which have shed about 63.2 percent
value in the last one year, closed at $2.58 on Monday on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)