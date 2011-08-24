* Says fully compliant with US, EU and UK sanctions
LONDON, Aug 24 Oil company Gulfsands Petroleum
Plc moved to clarify its links with Syria's Assad regime
on Wednesday as it sought to defuse media speculation and
pressure group criticism about its activities in the
conflict-torn country.
In a statement Gulfsands said it was compliant with
sanctions and had kept its relations with Assad's cousin Remi
Makhlouf, who owns a 5.7 percent stake in Gulfsands via his
investment company Al Mashrek, at "arms-length".
London-listed Gulfsands said it had had "constructive
commercial relationships" with interests linked to Makhlouf
since it first entered Syria in 2000.
"All such relationships have been conducted on arms-length
commercial terms, have been properly documented and have been
disclosed as required by pertinent laws and regulations,"
Gulfsands said in a statement.
The European Union put Makhlouf and 12 other Syrian
officials on its sanctions list on May 17 in response to a
crackdown on pro-democracy protests against President Bashar
al-Assad's authoritarian rule. Makhlouf owns Syria's largest
mobile phone company, Syriatel, and several large construction
and oil firms.
Other links detailed by Gulfsands include the rental of
offices in Damascus from a Makhlouf-owned firm and the payment
of around $1 million in fees and milestone payments to Ramak,
another Makhlouf company, for providing advice on identifying
and pursuing exploration opportunities in Syria.
Gulfsands said it had suspended all payments and voting
rights pertaining to Makhlouf's stake in the company following
the imposition of sanctions.
"Gulfsands is fully compliant with all applicable sanctions
and is committed to continuing compliance with any sanctions
that may apply from time to time," the company said.
The company said it released the statement in the light of
recent sanctions against Syria and press speculation over its
relationship with Makhlouf.
London-based campaign group Platform called last week for an
investigation into Gulfsands' relationship with the Assad
regime.
Shares in Gulfsands have more than halved since March on
worries about its Syrian operations and the possibility that the
EU could follow the United States by banning the import of
Syrian oil products.
An EU diplomat said on Wednesday EU governments were likely
to adopt such an embargo by the end of next week.
The company's shares were down 3.3 percent to 141 pence at
1043 GMT.
