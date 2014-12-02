Dec 2 Gulfsands Petroleum Plc said it
expects to hold a meeting in January for its two largest
investors to propose the removal of five directors, including
its chief executive and non-executive chairman.
The oil & gas explorer and producer said Waterford Finance
and Investment Ltd, which owns about 26.5 percent, had called
for a meeting to propose the removal of Chief Executive Mahdi
Sajjad and Commercial Director Ken Judge.
Abdul Rahman Kayed - Gulfsands' second-biggest investor with
a 9.75 percent holding - had also sought a meeting to remove
non-executive Chairman Andrew West and independent non-executive
directors John Bell and James Ede-Golightly, the company said.
Waterford has repeatedly asked for meetings to oust Sajjad
and Judge, saying last month that it was "deeply frustrated"
with the management for failing to build its business outside of
Syria, "recklessly" spending cash, and driving Gulfsands
Petroleum to the "brink of collapse".
Gulfsands Petroleum, whose projects in Syria are suspended
due to sanctions, said it expected the meeting to be held in the
first half of January.
