March 20 Gulfsands Petroleum Plc said it
was in talks with its major shareholders to secure immediate
working capital as it struggles to repay some debt and continue
funding operations.
The oil and gas producer said it would require about $11
million to repay a loan to Dubai-based Arawak Energy and another
$15 million for planned operational activities.
Arawak, which in November had agreed to provide a $20
million loan to fund the development of the company's Moroccan
interests, withdrew the support earlier this year, citing the
events surrounding Gulfsands' general meeting and its largest
shareholder.
Waterford Finance and Investment Ltd, which owns about 26.5
percent of Gulfsands, had called for the removal of Chief
Executive Mahdi Sajjad and Commercial Director Kenneth Judge,
alleging that the management failed to build a viable business
outside Syria.
Shareholders defeated all resolutions to dissolve the board
and voted only to remove Judge from the board in a general
meeting held in February.
Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Sam Wahab said Friday's
announcement was another setback for the company, which has been
under pressure since December 2011 when its key Syrian project
was suspended due to sanctions.
"Access to capital in the current climate is hard to come
by... however, we do highlight that Gulfsands have a compelling
acreage position in multiple hydrocarbon provinces," Wahab said
in a note.
Gulfsands said it would need access to about $15 million of
new capital to fund its planned operational activities for the
next 12 months.
The company had net working capital of about $3 million at
March 1, it said.
Gulfsands also said it intended to sell or farm-down its
interests in Tunisia and Colombia.
Shares in the company fell as much as 18 percent to 22.6
pence in thin trading on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)