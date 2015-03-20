(Adds details, background, share movement)

March 20 Gulfsands Petroleum Plc said it was in talks with its major shareholders to secure immediate working capital as it struggles to repay some debt and continue funding operations.

The oil and gas producer said it would require about $11 million to repay a loan to Dubai-based Arawak Energy and another $15 million for planned operational activities.

Arawak, which in November had agreed to provide a $20 million loan to fund the development of the company's Moroccan interests, withdrew the support earlier this year, citing the events surrounding Gulfsands' general meeting and its largest shareholder.

Waterford Finance and Investment Ltd, which owns about 26.5 percent of Gulfsands, had called for the removal of Chief Executive Mahdi Sajjad and Commercial Director Kenneth Judge, alleging that the management failed to build a viable business outside Syria.

Shareholders defeated all resolutions to dissolve the board and voted only to remove Judge from the board in a general meeting held in February.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Sam Wahab said Friday's announcement was another setback for the company, which has been under pressure since December 2011 when its key Syrian project was suspended due to sanctions.

"Access to capital in the current climate is hard to come by... however, we do highlight that Gulfsands have a compelling acreage position in multiple hydrocarbon provinces," Wahab said in a note.

Gulfsands said it would need access to about $15 million of new capital to fund its planned operational activities for the next 12 months.

The company had net working capital of about $3 million at March 1, it said.

Gulfsands also said it intended to sell or farm-down its interests in Tunisia and Colombia.

Shares in the company fell as much as 18 percent to 22.6 pence in thin trading on Friday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)