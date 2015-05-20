May 20 Oil and gas producer Gulfsands Petroleum
Plc said on Wednesday it was planning to seek short-term
financing from some of its shareholders to use as working
capital.
The company said it faced "many challenges over the coming
months," including seeking extensions to licences and securing
"new funds sufficient to repay the Arawak loan facility and to
provide the necessary working capital to allow progress to be
made on some of our assets."
Gulfsands said in March that it would require about $11
million to repay a loan to Dubai-based Arawak Energy and another
$15 million for planned operational activities.
The company - which operates in Syria, Morocco, Tunisia and
Colombia - reported a narrower pretax loss of $16.1 million for
the year ended Dec. 31 compared with $26.8 million a year
earlier.
However, its cash available reduced to $7.9 million after
accounting for $11.5 million held as security for anticipated
work programmes.
Gulfsands added that longer-term funding would probably
include an equity raising or a combination of debt and equity,
details of which it expects to announce before its annual
general meeting scheduled for June 30.
