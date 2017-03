Dec 2 Gulfsands Petroleum Plc

* Received from waterford finance and investment a notice of meeting at which resolutions will be proposed for removal of Mahdi Sajjad and Ken Judge as directors

* Waterford is holder of approximately 26.5 pct of company's issued shares.

* Also received from Abdul Rahman Kayed notice of meeting at which resolutions will be proposed to remove Andrew West, John Bell and James Ede-Golightly as directors

* ARK is holder of approximately 9.75 pct of company's issued shares