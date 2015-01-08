Jan 8 Waterford Finance & Investment Ltd
* We ask shareholders for their support to vote in favour of
resolutions 1 and 2 to remove Mr Sajjad and Mr Judge as
directors of company
* Ask shareholders to vote against resolutions 3 to 5 to
remove Mr West, Mr Golightly and Mr Bell as directors of company
* We do not consider that Mr Sajjad and Mr Judge have a
credible track record of creating shareholder value
* If Sajjad, Judge remain as CEO, commercial director of
Gulfsands Petroleum, may see Moroccan, Columbian assets being
disposed of for nominal sums, Syria assets being disposed to
Arawak
* Sajjad, Judge could continue to receive excessive and
unjustified remuneration in context of company's
underperformance if they remain in company
