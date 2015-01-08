Jan 8 Waterford Finance & Investment Ltd

* We ask shareholders for their support to vote in favour of resolutions 1 and 2 to remove Mr Sajjad and Mr Judge as directors of company

* Ask shareholders to vote against resolutions 3 to 5 to remove Mr West, Mr Golightly and Mr Bell as directors of company

* We do not consider that Mr Sajjad and Mr Judge have a credible track record of creating shareholder value

* If Sajjad, Judge remain as CEO, commercial director of Gulfsands Petroleum, may see Moroccan, Columbian assets being disposed of for nominal sums, Syria assets being disposed to Arawak

* Sajjad, Judge could continue to receive excessive and unjustified remuneration in context of company's underperformance if they remain in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: