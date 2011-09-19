* Says production outlook for rest of 2011 uncertain

LONDON, Sept 19 British oil firm Gulfsands Petroleum PLC said its production outlook for the rest of 2011 was uncertain, warning on its Syrian output for the first time since unrest began in the country in March.

"Uncertainty now exists as to the production outlook for the remainder of the year as a result of sanctions imposed by the US and the EU," the company said in a statement on Monday.

Gulfsands, which produces over 90 percent of its total output in Syria, said it had almost halved oil output under direction from the Syrian authorities, having said in August that it had raised production ahead of its target.

The company said it was currently experiencing fluctuations in production levels but expected these to be short term and the impact on the group to be "modest".

Since mid-March when protests erupted in Syria, the company has repeatedly said that its operations in the country have continued without interruption.

Earlier this month, the European Union, the biggest buyer of Syrian crude oil, banned imports of the country's oil to put economic pressure on President Bashar al-Assad, following similar sanctions imposed by the U.S. in August.

"Your board is satisfied that the group complies and will continue to comply with all sanctions in force as of the date of writing," said Chairman Andrew West.

In August, the company clarified its links with Syria's Assad regime in a move designed to defuse media speculation and pressure group criticism about its activities in the conflict-torn country. Syrian tycoon Rami Makhlouf, a cousin of the president and a focus of the protests, owns a 5.7 percent stake in Gulfsands [ID:nL4E7JO164}.

Gulfsands posted profit after tax of $31.2 million in the six months ended June 30, an 87 percent jump on its earnings in the same period in 2010, boosted by the higher oil price.

Shares in Gulfsands, which have slumped 43 percent since March 16 when Syrian protests first started, closed at 180 pence on Friday, valuing the company at 219.6 million pounds ($346.8 million). ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)