LONDON, Oct 17 Gulfsands Petroleum Plc said it had not yet been paid for its August output in Syria, escalating the British firm's problems in the country after the oil ministry last week ordered it to reduce production.

Gulfsands, which produces over 90 percent of its total output in Syria, said on Monday it had expected payment for August output of around 24,112 barrels of oil per day last week.

It warned last month that popular unrest in the country meant its production outlook was uncertain.

The company said it had been paid in full for production through to the end of July, adding that it had a strong cash position and was therefore well-placed to cope with the short-term loss of revenue.

Gulfsands last month reported a first-half profit after tax of $31.2 million, an 87 percent jump on the same period in 2010, boosted by higher oil prices.

The Syrian Oil Ministry last week told Gulfsands to reduce production at its Block 26 licence due to a shortage of crude storage capacity in the country.

In September the European Union, the biggest buyer of Syrian crude oil, banned imports of the country's oil to put economic pressure on President Bashar al-Assad, following similar sanctions imposed by the U.S. in August.

The company said on Monday that Syrian authorities had instructed it to continue to limit Block 26 gross daily production to 6,000 barrels of oil per day, pointing to routine refinery maintenance in Syria.

Gulfsands said this reduced level of output was expected to continue until the end of October at the earliest, putting average Block 26 production for the month at 6,000 barrels of oil per day.

In August, the company clarified its links with Syria's Assad government in a move designed to defuse media reports and criticisms from pressure groups about its activities in the conflict-torn country. Syrian tycoon Rami Makhlouf, a cousin of the president and a focus of the protests, owns a 5.7 percent stake in Gulfsands. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Paul Hoskins)