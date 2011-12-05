* Says reviewing impact on its production activities
LONDON Dec 5 Gulfsands Petroleum
said it was reviewing the impact of the latest EU sanctions on
Syria on its production activities and on its contracts with the
Syrian government and the General Petroleum Corporation (GPC).
The European Union stepped up its sanctions against Syria's
oil industry last week, blacklisting state-owned firms including
GPC that oversee trade and exploration, as part of international
efforts to isolate President Bashar al-Assad's government.
"Gulfsands ... is reviewing the manner in which it interacts
with GPC and the implications of these new sanctions for the
Company's present and planned production activities and its
contractual obligations to GPC and the Syrian government," the
company said in a statement on Monday.
The company added that it expects to make further
announcements once an understanding was reached on the
implications of the sanctions on its business.
On Friday, a spokeswoman told Reuters the company sells 100
percent of its oil to GPC, but declined to comment on whether it
would stop production in Syria, where it is also engaged in
exploration activities.
Gulfsands is the operator of the block 26 Production Sharing
Contract in north eastern Syria and until earlier this year
production from the country accounted for over 90 percent of its
total output.
The company said earlier in November it was producing at
around a fifth of its normal levels in Syria on government
instructions to cut output. The firm said in October it had not
yet received payment for its August production.
