LONDON Jan 31 Oil firm Gulfsands
Petroleum said it had found more oil at a well it is
drilling in Syria, as its exploration activities in the country
continue despite the escalating uprising.
The British company, whose main operations are in Syria,
said on Tuesday that the latest well to be drilled on its oil
fields in Syria's North East found gas and oil in volumes which
matched its expectations.
A study, due to be published in April, would evaluate its
total oil reserves, Gulfsands said, adding that recent surveys
had positive implications for the amount of oil and gas held in
its licence.
Gulfsands said in December it would cease to be involved in
production at its oil fields in Syria after sanctions were put
in place by the European Union, but that it would continue with
its exploration activities until the latest well had been
drilled and then assess whether it could safely continue
exploring.
A 10-month uprising in Syria against the country's President
Bashar al-Assad has entered a new phase in recent weeks, with an
increasingly armed and organised opposition attempting to hold
territory.
Shares in Gulfsands, which have lost over half their value
in the last 12 months, closed at 166.5 pence on Monday, valuing
the firm at 196 million pounds ($307 million).
($1 = 0.6377 British pounds)
