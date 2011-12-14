* Continues with Khurbet East 102 well drill in Syria
* Suspends share buy-back programme
(Adds details)
LONDON Dec 14 Gulfsands Petroleum
said its exploration activities in Syria remained
ongoing and would not be restricted by the recent introduction
of additional European Union (EU) sanctions on oil production in
Syria.
"The company is continuing with drilling of the Khurbet East
102 appraisal well, which is anticipated to be completed in
approximately forty days," Gulfsands, which produces over 90
percent of its total output in Syria, said in a statement on
Wednesday.
"Upon completion of the KHE-102 well, the group will assess
whether the impact of EU sanctions on service providers and
others involved in the company's exploration activities permits
the safe continuation the group's exploration programme."
The EU stepped up its sanctions against Syria's oil industry
earlier this month, blacklisting state-owned firms including GPC
that oversee trade and exploration, as part of international
efforts to isolate President Bashar al-Assad's government.
Gulfsands said on Monday that it had shut down their oil
operations in Syria following the sanctions.
Gulfsands also said it had suspended its share buy-back
programme "in the interests of conserving cash" after having
bought back some 4.6 million shares for 8.7 million pounds
($13.52 million).
The company said it had also found that its Yousefieh Field
was subject to strong pressure support, which would have
"positive implications for ultimately recoverable oil volumes at
the Yousefieh field."
($1 = 0.6436 British pounds)
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Kate Holton)