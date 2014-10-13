Oct 13 General Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream
Aerospace Corp unit is expected to unveil a new business jet on
Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the company's plans.
Gulfstream hasn't acknowledged it will unveil its latest jet
this week, with a nondescript invitation for media and analysts
to its Tuesday announcement, the newspaper said, adding that
several people familiar with the project confirmed it would
involve the new plane.
Little is known about the plane, code-named "P42", and
exactly what the jet will be called remains unknown, the
newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1niK6Q1)
The P42 jets will aim for the so-called super large-cabin
jet market, but for customers who may not need the endurance of
Gulfstream's new $66.5 million G650ER, which can fly 7,500
nautical miles nonstop, the Journal said.
Gulfstream's new jet has been developed from scratch to
eventually replace its best-selling G550 model and later the
smaller G450, the Journal said, citing multiple people familiar
with the company's plans.
Gulfstream representatives were not immediately available
for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
