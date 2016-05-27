May 26 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital, on Thursday said U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen appears to be more cautious on raising interest rates than some other Fed governors, and he expects her comments to be dovish again on Friday, when she is scheduled to speak at an event in Massachusetts.

Gundlach, who helps oversee $99.7 billion at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, said the Fed is "a bit stuck" given that it will not have ammunition available for the next recession unless it raises rates, despite continued lackluster economic growth. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Leslie Adler)