May 26 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer
of DoubleLine Capital, on Thursday said U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen appears to be more cautious on raising
interest rates than some other Fed governors, and he expects her
comments to be dovish again on Friday, when she is scheduled to
speak at an event in Massachusetts.
Gundlach, who helps oversee $99.7 billion at Los
Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, said the Fed is "a bit stuck"
given that it will not have ammunition available for the next
recession unless it raises rates, despite continued lackluster
economic growth.
(Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Leslie Adler)