By Sue Zeidler
LOS ANGELES, Oct 25 A damages expert asserted
Trust Company of the West (TCW) is owed $81.7 million in
royalties due to trade secret theft as the high-profile civil
case pitting the asset management firm against its former chief
investment officer Jeffrey Gundlach resumed on Tuesday.
Both sides sued each other in one of the most contentious
battles ever to grip the multitrillion-dollar bond fund world,
after Gundlach was fired from TCW in December 2009 and set up a
rival firm, DoubleLine Capital.
In September a Los Angeles jury ordered TCW to pay Gundlach
$66.7 million in wages, to be divided by Gundlach between
himself and his co-defendants. Gundlach and his associates
sought hundreds of millions of dollars.
TCW prevailed in its claim that the fund manager took trade
secrets. It is now up to the judge in the case to decide
damages.
Bradford Cornell, a damages witness for TCW, a unit of
French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), said that without the
use of proprietary information obtained from his former
employer, Gundlach would not have been able to build up his new
rival business, DoubleLine Capital, so quickly and
effectively.
DoubleLine is less than two years old but is already
managing $18 billion in assets, according to the most recent
data given by DoubleLine.
"Without trade secrets, Gundlach's business wouldn't have
been ready," Cornell told California Superior Court Judge Carl
West on Tuesday.
The $81.7 million figure was based on a hypothetical
negotiation that would have occurred in the fall of 2009 if
Gundlach had tried to buy the information contained in the
trade secrets, Cornell said.
Lawyers for Gundlach and DoubleLine insist they do not owe
anything.
"TCW is living in an alternative universe. They are seeking
royalties based on a draft that envisioned TCW negotiating with
Jeffrey Gundlach to continue to manage $48 billion in assets
as part of an amicable separation. Instead, TCW fired Jeffrey,
and he built DoubleLine from scratch, without a penny from
TCW." said DoubleLine spokesman Lew Phelps.
DoubleLine was unable to call witnesses on Tuesday because
of time constraints, and a second hearing on the trade secrets
damages portion of the case was scheduled for Nov 21.
EPIC BATTLE
The damages hearing brought both sides back to court for
the first time since the six-week trial ended in mid-September.
During the trial jurors got a glimpse of the huge personalities
involved in the dispute. Jurors heard testimony about tirades
against TCW by Gundlach in the company cafeteria and other
sometimes salacious details.
Meanwhile, against the backdrop of the bruising courtroom
drama, Gundlach continues to score high in the market.
His DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund (DBLFX.O), rose 9.5
percent for the nine months ended Sept. 30, putting it in the
top percentile of its category, according to financial research
firm Morningstar.
TCW sued its former star a month after it fired him.
Gundlach fired back with a counter-lawsuit.
In the weeks following his termination, Gundlach and three
of his co-defendants at the trial formed DoubleLine. Roughly 45
TCW employees followed him.
The case is in Superior Court of California, County of Los
Angeles is Trust Co of the West v. Jeffrey Gundlach et al,
BC429385.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)