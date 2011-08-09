* Jeffrey Gundlach could testify as soon as Wednesday
* Millions on line as TCW, Gundlach sue each other
* Jurors heard that he was "cultural cancer" at TCW
* TCW says Gundlach stole data to set up his own business
By Mary Slosson
LOS ANGELES, Aug 9 Jurors will finally have a
chance to hear directly from Jeffrey Gundlach when the
outspoken "king of bonds" takes the stand, expected as soon as
Wednesday, in his high-stakes courtroom battle with his former
employer, Trust Company of the West.
The superstar fund manager, who has called himself both
"The Godfather" and "The Pope," will have to convince the jury
that he was wronged by an employer that frustrated his
ambitions and talent.
That may not be easy. The jury has already heard hours of
hostile testimony about his blunt language and management
style. It has also heard of some juicy details like testimony
from one of his former co-workers that she packed a company
hard drive in her bra to sneak it out of the building.
Hundreds of millions of dollars are at stake in the trial,
which has given a rare glimpse into the inner workings of asset
management firms and the big personalities that run them .
Jurors in the Los Angeles courtroom where the trial is
unfolding have heard testimony that Gundlach was a "cultural
cancer" to TCW, was increasingly unprofessional during his last
months at the company -- and even that he angrily criticized
the company in a loud rant in the TCW lunchroom.
"When you've got somebody who is loud and profane and sort
of quick on the trigger, to try to portray him as a meek,
mild-mannered choir boy isn't going to fly," said trial lawyer
David Boies, who is not involved in the Gundlach case but has
courtroom experience with big-name CEOs including former AIG
chief Hank Greenberg and Oracle's ORCL.O Larry Ellison.
Boies said the jury could be sympathetic if Gundlach is
honest about his imperfections.
"Most people understand that very few people get to the top
of major businesses and corporations without being hard-driving
on themselves, and on others," said Boies.
ALL EYES ON GUNDLACH
Many such ugly splits in the financial world are settled
before making it to trial but this one is playing out in the
public eye.
Gundlach was sued by Trust Company of the West, where he
was chief investment officer, in early 2010 for secretly laying
the groundwork for a new company while at TCW.
Gundlach and his inner circle searched for office space,
created an LLC in Delaware, and registered with the Securities
and Exchange Commission all while Gundlach was still a TCW
senior officer and board member, TCW lawyers claim.
TCW attorneys also say he sought to bring the majority of
the mortgage-backed securities group that he managed with him
-- along with their multibillion-dollar portfolios.
Gundlach quickly counter-sued, alleging that TCW, a unit of
French bank Societe General (SOGN.PA), withheld hundreds of
millions of dollars in back wages. TCW plotted for months
before his termination how to get rid of Gundlach in a secret
plan dubbed "Project G," according to his lawyers.
Gundlach formed a new asset management company, DoubleLine
Capital, in the weeks following his termination from TCW.
Gundlach and three of his confidants and co-defendants who were
also fired by TCW were followed by roughly 45 former TCW
employees to the new firm.
"He wanted to avoid this," testified his co-defendant
Barbara VanEvery, referring to the litigation. VanEvery was
romantically involved with Gundlach, she acknowledged.
The judge has ruled out evidence allegedly showing that
Gundlach kept a stash of drugs and porn in his office, and
other evidence related to his alleged sexual liaisons with
former co-workers, so the jury has not heard about these.
But all eyes are going to be on the man himself when
Gundlach takes the stand.
"We all act in ways that don't fit into an etiquette book.
And we all have friends that do," Boies said. "But that doesn't
make them less our friends. It's part of the human condition."
The case in Superior Court of California, County of Los
Angeles is Trust Co of the West v. Jeffrey Gundlach et al,
BC429385.
