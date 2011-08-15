* Jeffrey Gundlach on the stand in high profile TCW case

* Gundlach: personal net worth "maybe" $90 mln

* Gundlach: firing triggered key man provision in funds (Adds details from testimony)

By Mary Slosson

LOS ANGELES, Aug 15 Star bond fund manager Jeffrey Gundlach's firm DoubleLine Capital will hit $100 million in revenues in 2012 if current trends continue, he said in court.

Gundlach is testifying in the high profile case against his former employer, Trust Company of the West. Under questioning from TCW attorney John Quinn on Monday, Gundlach put his own net worth at "maybe" $90 million.

"I don't sit around doing estimates of my net worth," Gundlach said.

Gundlach also described a tense meeting with TCW brass months before he was fired.

"If you fire me you're going to blow up this firm," Gundlach recalled warning TCW CEO Marc Stern. "You're going to blow up the business."

Gundlach and TCW are locked in a trial with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line which has given a rare glimpse into the inner workings of investment firms and the big personalities that run them.

TCW fired Gundlach in December 2009 and sued him a month later, accusing him of stealing trade secrets, plotting to form a new company using TCW proprietary information, and gutting the firm of its entire mortgage-backed securities team.

Gundlach fired back with a counter-lawsuit, alleging his former employer owed him hundreds of millions of dollars in back wages and plotting to fire him for months before terminating him in a secret plan dubbed "Project G," according to defense attorneys.

Gundlach, the industry's self-styled "Pope" and "Godfather," returned to the stand on Monday. He said his termination triggered the "key man" clause in some of TCW's bond portfolios, freeing investors up to liquidate their assets and move their investments elsewhere.

DoubleLine brought in about $10 million in revenue during its first year of operation in 2010, he said. DoubleLine finished last year with $6 billion in assets under management, he said.

The firm has brought in $25 million in revenue so far this year, Gundlach said on Monday.

In the weeks following his termination, Gundlach went on to form DoubleLine along with three of his co-defendants in the case. Roughly 45 TCW employees, largely from the mortgage-backed securities group, followed.

Three days after his termination, Goldman Sachs recommended that Gundlach approach Oaktree Capital Management for initial investment, he testified.

A week later, Gundlach signed a deal with Oaktree giving them a 20 percent ownership stake in what would become DoubleLine.

Gundlach had also been in discussions to join Western Asset Management Co while he was employed at TCW, he testified on Monday.

"The idea was that it could be a win-win situation for everyone," Gundlach told jurors, saying that a portion of his fixed-income team would have left for WAMCO and shared revenue with TCW in a negotiated separation arrangement.

The discussions took place in early 2009. WAMCO is a unit of Legg Mason Inc (LM.N).

TCW is a unit of French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA).

Gundlach will return to the stand on Tuesday.

The case in Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, is Trust Co of the West v. Jeffrey Gundlach et al, BC429385. (Reporting by Mary Slosson; editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Andre Grenon)