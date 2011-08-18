By Mary Slosson
LOS ANGELES Aug 18 Trust Company of the West
CEO Marc Stern offered to be a "sacrificial lamb" to keep
unhappy star bond fund manager Jeffrey Gundlach at the firm, he
testified in court.
"His attitude towards me was becoming increasingly
negative" when he came back to the company as CEO in mid-2009,
Stern told jurors on Thursday.
"I was happy to be the sacrificial lamb," Stern said he
told executives at Societe Generale SA (SOGN.PA) of which TCW
is a unit.
However, Societe Generale executives rejected Stern's offer
to leave the firm, Stern said.
Gundlach and TCW are locked in a trial with hundreds of
millions of dollars on the line that has given a rare glimpse
into the inner workings of investment firms and the big
personalities who run them.
TCW fired Gundlach in December 2009 and sued him a month
later, accusing him of stealing trade secrets, plotting to form
a new company using TCW proprietary information and gutting the
firm of its entire mortgage-backed securities team.
Gundlach fired back with a counter-lawsuit, alleging his
former employer owed him hundreds of millions of dollars in
compensation.
In the weeks following his termination, Gundlach went on to
form DoubleLine Capital, along with three of his co-defendants
in the case. Roughly 45 TCW employees, largely from the
mortgage-backed securities group, followed.
Days before Stern returned to lead TCW in 2009, he
acknowledged starting to plan "Project G," a contingency plan
for the "horror case scenario" in which Gundlach might be fired
for what Stern described as insubordinate, increasingly bizarre
behavior.
The secret project included a proactive strategy of trying
to convince Gundlach to stay, as well as a defensive strategy
of identifying a mortgage-backed securities firm that could
"parachute in" to replace him if he did leave.
Losing Gundlach would be like "cutting off your right arm,"
Stern said.
"He was the most important person in the firm," he added.
TCW acquired MetWest after terminating Gundlach in December
2009.
The case in Superior Court of California, County of Los
Angeles is Trust Co of the West v. Jeffrey Gundlach et al,
BC429385.
