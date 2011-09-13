* Closing arguments heard after six-week trial in L.A.
* Hundreds of millions of dollars in damages at stake
* Jury set to begin deliberations on Wednesday
(Adds defense rebuttal to TCW opening statement)
By Mary Slosson
LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 Trust Company of the West
plotted to fire its star bond fund manager Jeffrey Gundlach
before he and his inner circle ever began downloading
information, Gundlach's lawyer told jurors.
TCW then covered up its plans in a "conspiracy of silence,"
attorney Brad Brian said on Tuesday.
"They shot him without warning. This was not a random act.
It was premeditated," Brian said, referring to TCW's sudden
termination of Gundlach.
Brian's presentation in a Los Angeles courtroom marked the
final day of arguments in the high-stakes trial with hundreds
of millions of dollars at stake.
TCW, a unit of French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA),
fired Gundlach in December 2009 and sued him a month later,
accusing him of stealing trade secrets, plotting to form a new
company using TCW proprietary information, and gutting the firm
of its entire mortgage-backed securities team.
Gundlach fired back with a counter-lawsuit, alleging that
his former employer owed him hundreds of millions of dollars in
compensation and had secretly plotted to fire him while he was
still chief investment officer.
In the weeks following his termination, Gundlach went on to
form DoubleLine Capital, along with three of his co-defendants
in the case. Roughly 45 TCW employees, largely from the
mortgage-backed securities group, followed.
The warm courtroom was packed on Tuesday, with audience
members sitting shoulder to shoulder. Gundlach sat in the front
row, at the center of the bench.
TCW attorney John Quinn said in his closing statement that
Gundlach and his inner circle plotted to destroy TCW by forming
their own company at TCW's expense.
"They essentially stopped working for TCW, and worked
against TCW," Quinn told jurors. "And they did all these things
while drawing their very generous paychecks."
Jury deliberations are expected to begin on Wednesday
morning.
The case in Superior Court of California, County of Los
Angeles is Trust Co of the West v. Jeffrey Gundlach et al,
BC429385.
(Reporting by Mary Slosson, editing by Dan Levine, Ted Kerr
and Matthew Lewis)