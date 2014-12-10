Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TOKYO Dec 10 Japanese smartphone app maker GungHo Online Entertainment said it would launch its hit game "Puzzle & Dragons" in China through a partnership with Tencent.
"Puzzle & Dragons" was the top-grossing game app in the world in 2013, according to market research firm AppAnnie, raking in 90 percent of GungHo's 163 billion yen ($1.4 billion) of sales for that year. ($1 = 119.1900 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)