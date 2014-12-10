TOKYO Dec 10 Japanese smartphone app maker GungHo Online Entertainment said it would launch its hit game "Puzzle & Dragons" in China through a partnership with Tencent.

"Puzzle & Dragons" was the top-grossing game app in the world in 2013, according to market research firm AppAnnie, raking in 90 percent of GungHo's 163 billion yen ($1.4 billion) of sales for that year. ($1 = 119.1900 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher)