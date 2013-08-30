BRIEF-Singapore stock exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Bukit Sembawang Estates
* Issues query regarding trading activity on Bukit Sembawang Estates Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GENEVA Aug 30 Gunvor said it had created a new top management job for the oversight of investment strategy, as the Swiss oil trader seeks to broaden its asset base.
Jerome Schurink, formerly chief financial officer, has been appointed to the role of chief investment and operating officer to work alongside top executive Torbjorn Tornqvist, the firm said on Friday in a statement.
Gunvor, which has been expanding its business by purchasing physical assets such as refineries and storage terminals, added that one of Schurink's functions would be to "coordinate investment opportunities across the integrated businesses".
Schurink will be replaced by Jacques Erni as CFO. (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jane Baird)
March 6 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Mongolia Bank Report Card https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895095 HONG KONG, March 05 (Fitch) Mongolian banks will remain under pressure from asset-quality weakness and stricter enforcement of regulations, Fitch Ratings says, even though the sovereign's recent IMF staff-level agreement is likely to reduce financing risks and help stabilise the economy. The proposed IMF programme has helped provide