(Company corrects news release to delete erroneous name of
buyer)
MOSCOW, April 16 Energy trader Gunvor has sold
its 30 percent stake in Russian coal producer Kolmar, the
Swiss-based trader said on Thursday.
The stake has been sold to a company controlled by Russian
businessman Andrei Bokarev, Gunvor said in a statement. The
company did not disclose any financial details.
Gunvor, one of the world's top five oil trading houses, has
been looking to cut exposure to Russia by selling assets.
The company's former co-owner, Russian billionaire Gennady
Timchenko, sold his stake in Gunvor last year just before
Washington imposed sanctions on him and other Russian
businessmen with ties to President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine.
Gunvor first acquired a 51 percent stake in the Russian coal
producer, which operates coking coal mines in eastern Siberia,
with Timchenko's Volga Resources investment vehicle in 2011.
A spokesman for Volga Resources was not immediately
available for comment, but Russian newspaper Kommersant reported
that the group would retain its 30 percent stake in Kolmar.
