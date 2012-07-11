BRIEF-TGS and Schlumberger announce joint program
* TGS-Nopec and Schlumberger today announced a new multi- and wide-azimuth (m-waz) multiclient reimaging program in highly prospective central U.S. Gulf of Mexico
GENEVA, July 11 Oil trader Gunvor said on Wednesday it had started to raise a $500 million credit facility to support the operations of its Belgian refinery purchased from insolvent refiner Petroplus.
The revolving credit facility, led by ING and Rabobank, will be used to finance crude oil and feedstock purchases for the 105,000 barrel per day plant.
Gunvor, a top five oil trading house, has bought two Petroplus plants in Belgium and Germany in a bid to become an integrated oil company.
The group said in June it had signed a $635 million loan agreement with mostly Asian banks despite the difficulties faced by smaller players in gaining access to credit. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Birrane)
BERLIN, Feb 23 France and Germany on Thursday called on the management of General Motors and PSA Group to give a "long-term perspective" for all production sites in the proposed acquisition of Opel from the U.S. carmaker.
PARIS, Feb 23 France and Germany share common concerns about the impact on jobs from PSA Group's proposed tied-up with General Motor's Opel unit, the two countries' economy ministers said on Wednesday after talks in Paris.