LONDON, Sept 10 Top-tier global commodities trader Gunvor has hired the former head of oil market analysis at the International Energy Agency (IEA) as its head of research, the Swiss-based group said on Monday.

The move by the group, co-owned by Russian billionaire Gennady Timchencko and chief executive Torbjorn Tornqvist, underlines its ambition to expand around the world.

"As Gunvor grows as an integrated commodities trading house, David's expertise will help us continue to successfully navigate the trends and issues that affect our global business and trading," the Gunvor Group CEO said in a statement.

Fyfe, who edited the IEA's Oil Market Report from 2008, will analyse energy industry trends and geopolitical developments, and be a public face for the group, which until now has shied away from a high-profile public image.

A recent signal of Gunvor's intent to expand beyond trading in commodities came with its purchase of the German Ingolstadt refinery from the bankrupt Petroplus.

The plant restarted late last month, benefiting from surging refining margins, having shut immediately after the Petroplus bankruptcy at the start of the year. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by David Goodman)