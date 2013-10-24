(In paragraph 7, corrects range of commitments on offer)

By Alasdair Reilly

LONDON Oct 24 Swiss oil and energy trader Gunvor said on Thursday it has launched syndication of a $1.2 billion revolving credit facility to diversify its financing sources and to support new investments and existing operations.

A bank meeting will be held in Geneva on Oct. 29, 2013.

The loan, which is available to Gunvor International and Gunvor SA, will also replace an existing $1.16 billion loan agreed in December last year, banking sources said.

The new financing is split between a 364-day facility and a three-year facility, the size of which will be determined by market appetite.

Active bookrunners and mandated lead arrangers on the financing are ABN AMRO Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, ING Bank, Natixis, Rabobank and Societe Generale.

Credit Suisse and Royal Bank of Scotland are mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners on the financing. Credit Suisse is facility agent.

Banks are invited to commit $70 million - $15 million to the deal in syndication. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)