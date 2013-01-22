LONDON Jan 22 Oil and commodities trader Gunvor
and Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port have closed a
$110 million, seven-year loan for their jointly-owned
Novorossiysk Fuel Oil Terminal on the Black Sea, Gunvor said in
a statement on Tuesday.
The deal marks another foray into the loan market for
Gunvor, which has tapped this source of financing a number of
times over the past 12 months, sealing deals worth over $2.5
billion, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
The latest loan, which is being provided by ZAO
Raiffeisenbank, will be used to refinance shareholder loans and
for the construction of a fuel oil terminal and other
infrastructure at the terminal including tanks, rail-car
discharging racks and a pipeline.
The terminal, which was commissioned in 2012, has a capacity
of 119,000 cubic metres, with a throughput of 4 million tons a
year. Novorossiysk on the Black Sea is Russia's largest port and
the main outlet for Russian energy and commodity exports.
(Reporting by Alasdair Reilly. Editing by Jane Merriman)